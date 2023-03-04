90 years ago
• The informal opening of Steckley’s Kendallvillle Farm Hatchery and Feed Mill will be held, marking the completion of an enterprise that had its infancy some years ago and has developed into an important and worthwhile industry through planning carried on with unabated courage and enthusiasm by George Steckley, owner. Every man, woman and child is invited to attend the opening to inspect the new hatchery, new machinery installed at the feed mill, and see how chicks are hatched through electric incubation. The building housing the new hatchery is of concrete brick construction. It is 24 by 80 feet and is a story and a half high.
