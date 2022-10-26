To the Editor:
Dear East Noble School Community and School Board:
Something is happening in this country today. Teachers are leaving the field, and not enough new teachers are filling the vacancies. This is most obvious in the arts. There is some concern regarding the EN Theater department’s teacher, primarily the way he’s been treated and the talent and potential that he possesses. I will relate this story.
We came from Virginia, where our band program had about one hundred kids. Our principal frequently walked out on concerts, or just didn’t bother attend, the first warning sign. The second warning sign was telling a band director that his lesson plans were unacceptable because there was too much repetition in them. Being a musician, I find that so ignorant that it’s almost laughable, but this isn’t funny — it is the type of thing that is happening to teachers of the arts all over the country. Principals that oversee the arts programs have no knowledge or appreciation of the arts — they don’t get it. Arts are primarily skill-based learning, and his lack of this awareness made him less than an effective administrator. Programs take time and consistency to build (consistency in teachers) and a good principal will be part of that process. But while the neighboring county held a band director for 35 years and now has over 200 band members, our county went through four band directors in a short period of time and has a membership of 20.
Not only did East Noble’s high school principal walk out on Raise a Ruckus, but she also walked out on the production of The Music Man; she didn’t attend Frozen Jr. She didn’t bother to attend the EN Reunion production or the more recent Four School Production. One time can be excused but 5 times is a pattern. For this reason I wrote a letter to Dr. Teresa Gremaux imploring her to take a second look at her high school principal. Dr. Gremaux amiably wrote back to say it wasn’t a problem.
Administrators are caught up in rules that don’t fit every good teacher which sometimes interfere with letting good teachers teach. Many wonderful teachers we had growing up would not be able to negotiate today’s system of data, tests, and rules that treat teachers like children. They, like many of today’s teachers, would have ended up quitting or being fired. It is quite obvious when school systems have to go without the required number of teachers, or resort to calling in the National Guard to fill in teaching spots, administrators are not supporting their teachers.
A good principal will not emphasize data and arbitrary rules over good teaching. She will listen to the student’s opinions of the teacher and give them far more credence than a written objective on the board. A good principal will understand that, with teachers, like students — one size doesn’t fit all. She will find them the help they need to succeed. But this doesn’t look to be the case for the EN Theater teacher. Why?
Because speculatively speaking, like so many other school arts programs across the country — the writing is on the wall; Get rid of the EN Theater department and save some money by dummying it down and hiring a part time director to direct productions.
To the East Noble School Board, I implore you listen to your teachers, your students, and your community. Too many school boards are rubber stamps for the superintendent. The superintendent works for you. The school board is the superintendent’s boss. Speak for the students. Speak for the community. Be aware —something could be brewing.
Celeste Gates
Kendallville
