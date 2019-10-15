To the editor:
For the last 20 years, Auburn has been extremely fortunate to have Mayor Norm Yoder and Clerk-Treasurer Patti Miller manage our city. Mayor Yoder is a civil engineer and operated his own business before becoming mayor. He has worked with the community facilitating special events by temporarily closing over 100 streets, proclaiming special events, attending meetings and sitting on boards to learn the pulse of the city. Our mayor reviews the management of 32 budgets.
While Miller manages the $90 million budget and staff in her office, the mayor oversees over a dozen departments and 170 employees including the police, fire and street departments. He has created boards using a cross-section of the community to use the expertise he doesn’t possess. He has selected people with respectability, ethics, trust and an interest of the public as a whole, not swayed by public opinion or special interests.
“Build your love on a strong foundation and happiness will follow you” are lyrics from a song. We need a mayor with solid business practices and management skills to continue the success of our wonderful city. Mike Ley has made a commitment to the community serving as vice president of the DeKalb County Fair Association, served as president of R.I.S.E., the Indiana Association of Building Officials and The United Way of DeKalb County. He was a volunteer with the Auburn Fire Department and a member of the Board of Directors of Auburn Chamber of Commerce. He is a volunteer JA teacher and served as chairman of the Day of Caring for many years. He assisted with the Outdoor Theater venue and the Auburn-Waterloo trail.
I know that Mike Ley has the commitment and qualifications to facilitate the quality of life and city planning we have come to expect. Love Auburn! Vote Mike Ley for Mayor!
Mary Smaltz
Auburn
