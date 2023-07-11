To the Editor:
U.S. Supreme Court decisions impact every facet of American life. Unfortunately, those decisions don’t reflect the will of the people.
This activist, right-wing majority Court gutted voting rights, permitted unlimited corporate money in our elections, struck down common-sense gun safety laws, overturned student debt relief for millions of young Americans, and limited the government’s ability to protect our natural resources.
Since Roe v. Wade was overturned, abortion has been effectively banned in fourteen states, including Indiana. This decision will disproportionately impact Hoosiers with low incomes as well as Black Hoosiers. Nationally, Black women are 3x more likely to die in childbirth than white women. The statistics are even more bleak in Indiana, which is ranked 3rd in the nation for maternal mortality rates.
This can’t go on. We need to move away from these types of extremely partisan rulings and restore the legitimacy of the Court by passing the Judiciary Act to expand and rebalance the bench.
Expanding and rebalancing the court is not the new, radical far-left concept that some would suggest. Congress has actually changed the size of the Supreme Court seven times already in our nation’s history — and they must do it again to ensure that the justices protect our freedoms instead of their pocketbooks.
It’s time for Congress to pass the Judiciary Act.
Lisa Williams
Hamilton
