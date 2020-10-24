To the editor:
We the people are for Donald Rainwater.
This election cycle like most with a presidential election is a real barn burner. Not only is the presidential election hot but so is the run for Indiana governor. Most of you have heard from the tired old Republicans and Democrats promising this and that, same old song and dance.
This year there is a new guy offering a refreshing change of scenery. A candidate who is for limiting the size of government. He wants to abolish property and income tax, institute constitutional carry, and reinstate personal freedom for you and your family. He is not beholden to big business, pharma or parties.
He is the first truly exciting and constitutional candidate Indiana has seen in years. Please take the time to check him out. Vote Donald Rainwater Libertarian for Indiana governor!
Thomas Moody
Auburn
