To the Kendallville Lions Club, which became bronze sponsors of the Leader Dogs for the Blind after the organization recently made a $5,000 donation — the club’s largest ever — to assist visually impaired people.
To Trine University’s Franks School of Education. For the seventh straight year the school has reported 100 percent employment of its latest graduates.
To Lakewood Park Christian School seniors Sean Zak and Zaavan Clear, who have been named Commended Students in the 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program for scoring in the top 3% of the 1.5 million students who entered the competition.
To founders of the Peter R. Bottomley Scholarship for a student who has the same passion and dedication for a career in instrumental music education or performance as the late East Noble band director demonstrated.
HIGH FIVES AND HISSES is a Sunday feature compiled by this newspaper’s editorial board. If you have a “high five” or a “hiss” to nominate, call or email the editor of this newspaper.
