25 years ago
• Kendallville City Council reiterated its support for strict ordinance enforcement, police foot patrols on Main Street and increased funding for police overtime, following vandalism complaints from downtown merchants. Police Chief Bill Forker and Mayor Jeff Smith told council the strategy is working. Council’s enforcement follows a request from Downtown Business Association president Don Moore for more police foot patrols and curfew enforcement. Strands of decorative lights have been ripped out or cut from the young trees along the Main Street business district and plants have been pulled from the planters, according to Moore.
