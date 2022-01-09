25 years ago
• Tickets for Friday night’s East Noble-DeKalb boys basketball game in Waterloo are going fast. East Noble athletic director Tom Crist said in 1 1/2 hours today his school had sold 867 tickets. Originally East Noble was allotted only 800 tickets, but Crist obtained approximately 400 more tickets from DeKalb. With both teams being state ranked and East Noble undefeated, the tickets are definitely a hot item. “That’s the fastest I’ve sold 800 tickets in a long time,” Christ said.
