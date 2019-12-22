90 years ago
• In obedience to the wishes of the grand commandery, and in accordance with an ancient custom, the members of Apollo Commandery No. 19, Knights Templar, will meet in their asylum in Kendallville at 11 a.m., on Christmas Day, for short services. The ceremony will last but thirty minutes and will not interfere with the home festivities, reports Rev. D.R. Moss, present commander.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.