25 years ago
• State Representative Dennis Kruse invited Hoosiers to participate in the covenant marriage debate during the Indiana Family Law Issues Interim Study Committee. Noting Indiana has the second-highest divorce rate in the country, Kruse said this would be the perfect opportunity for citizens to voice their opinions on possible legislation. For several sessions, Kruse introduced legislation creating two classifications of married — one would be based on contract marriage where couples could end a marriage without finding fault. A second option would be known as covenant marriage where it would be more difficult for a couple to get a divorce allowing only a handful of reasons such as adultery, felony convictions, impotence, incurable insanity and sexual and physical abuse. The optional covenant marriage license would require pre-marital and pre-divorce counseling for couples.
(0) comments
