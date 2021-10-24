To the editor:
Last week I attended a Board of Zoning Appeals meeting for the first time in regards to a proposal about the condominiums at Crooked Lake. I’m unsure if I'm glad I went or disappointed. My eyes were opened and attention caught.
This meeting was a disappointment for our county, the lack of respect given to those who attended is disturbing. Members of the BZA committee rarely looked up to those speaking, verbally disrespected the first speaker and set a precedence of an intimidating, uncomfortable environment for anyone who came with a voice.
This discussion was not voted on and is set to reassemble at the BZA meeting on Nov. 8 with no more public input. Regardless of the outcome of that meeting: Be better, be nicer, respect each other and your neighbors. It’s a good thing to have people in the community who care about the area!
Kelly Renee Bailey
Angola
