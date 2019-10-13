To the editor:
The people of Howe want to say a big thank you to all the generous and caring people who donated to our Lima Cannon project. We reached our goal in only three weeks, thanks to help from so many of you.
The cannon has already been removed from the Howe Military campus and the renovation has begun. Be sure to look for it in the Town Square when you are in Howe next spring.
We are almost finished with the new road and renovations in downtown Howe and you aren’t going to believe the beautiful results.
Howe merchants are so grateful to those faithful customers who have managed to get to them through all the disruptive renovations. They know it hasn’t been easy and look forward to seeing many more of you back in town soon. You will be so impressed with our new look.
Karen Yoder
Howe Community Association
