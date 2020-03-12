To the editor:
I was not surprised when the County Highway announced their decision to move to a new location as I have seen it completely underwater in 1982. When I drop off recycling next door to their site, it is obvious the need more space. Until I heard candidate Mike Watson speak on the move, I had not considered other alternatives. I gather current officials also did not consider alternatives.
Did any official bother to contact the school corporation before the announcement? We have a large high school and junior high school across the street and they may have serious concerns that could be addressed. Did any county official contact City of Auburn officials or Town of Waterloo before announcements to understand how they may feel about this site on a major corridor to their respective communities? Did any county official question the loss of property taxes by not having personal residences at the location? People like to live near schools and taking this space out of development is costly in lost property tax, depending on how many homes could have been constructed.
After Mike Watson brought these concerns to my attention, I realize we need Mike Watson elected as a County Commissioner. He has demonstrated that decisions are not made in a vacuum in our DeKalb County Courthouse. Visits to Corunna, Butler, Ashley, Garrett, and other neighbors clearly illustrates he wants input from them and how decisions affect them. Mike at least listens.
Dave Wolff
Auburn
