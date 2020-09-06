To the editor:
To our friends, wow, what a difference a year can make. Last year, at this time, we were kicking off our Adopt-a-Soldier program that finances our gifts for local military troops who are serving our country. With the pandemic affecting the businesses and households in the area, we want to make sure you know that we are aware this is a hard year for many of you; and we completely understand if your budget isn’t able to accommodate your past donations.
We at Families for Freedom will continue to support our troops and their families this year for the Holidays and into 2021. Our troops are still out there serving their country and doing whatever is asked of them, wherever they are asked to go. Some of our military are helping to supply food to the many families who have lost their jobs due to the pandemic. In these crazy times, where police officers and in some places our military and our flag are being disrespected, it is more important than ever for them to know that we care about them.
For 19 years, we have supported our local military with care packages, greeting and gift cards and sometimes home-baked cookies. What we send is not as important as the fact that we do it. Whether overseas or stateside, the troops are always so appreciative for everything we send, letting them know that the people from their hometowns love them and thank them for their sacrifices.
On Sept. 11, 2001, Americans began fighting a relentless enemy; and on Sept. 12, 2001, everyone was patriotic and wanted to do something, anything they could to make a difference. Well, today we are still fighting all over the world and at home and fighting a disease that can cost us many more lives. Our young men and women are right there, wherever they are needed.
If you find you have the means to send any donation to help us continue with our support, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts for whatever you can afford. We assure you, anything you can give will be used to make a little difference in a soldier’s life. Whether or not you contribute financially, please support our troops with your prayers.
We, at Families for Freedom, thank you for your past support and wish you all a happy holiday season.
LeAnn Conley and Sara Fisher, co-chairpersons
Families for Freedom
Donations may be mailed to:
Families for Freedom
c/o Sara Fisher
1421 N. Lima Road
Kendallville, IN 46755
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.