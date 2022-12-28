A true Christmas story
To the Editor:
I wanted to share with you a true Christmas story.
Many years ago, a young boy, his mother, brother, and sister moved to a trailer park just outside of a small town in Northern Indiana. Christmas was getting close and the young boy remembered how much he enjoyed that time of year. When he was younger he enjoyed seeing all of the decorations that were placed on the Christmas tree at his grandparent’s house in Michigan. He couldn’t wait until he would be able to help decorate a Christmas tree of their own.
One day, the boy, his brother, and sister arrived at the bus stop where the trailer park was. All three scrambled to get off the bus so they could get home to see if their mom had gotten a tree. But because the mom was more concerned about ensuring that they had food to eat and clothes to wear, she could not afford to get a tree that year. Because of the love that she had for her kids, she built a Christmas tree out of cardboard, painted it and even put a few decorations on it. It may have been small but it was better than having nothing.
When the kids arrived home, they walked into the trailer and saw the tree their mom had made.
Seeing this cardboard Christmas tree, the boy threw a fit which in turn upset his mother. The mother knocked over the tree and ran to her room crying. The boy knew that he had made a mistake but the damage was done.
The following day, his brother went out into the nearby woods and cut down a real tree, brought it home, and decorated it.
The church that the family was attending heard that the mom could not afford to buy the kids anything to go under the tree so the church members put their money together and purchased items for not only the kids, but for the mom also.
It turned out to be the best Christmas for the little boy and his family.
As that year ended and the next one began, the boy and his family lost his sister due to an accident. That year, things just didn’t seem the same without his sister. In the meantime, his mother was struggling with the death of her only daughter.
One of the mother’s friends knew that she was lonely and struggling. She was introduced to a young man that lived in town. Both the boy and his brother knew nothing about this until Christmas came around again. The boy and his brother met the young man on Christmas Eve. It was then that they found out that this man was going to be their new dad.
That following March, the boy’s mom married the young man. There were many Christmases that they spent together in the house that the boy’s dad was building.
As the years past, the boy grew older and finally graduated from high school. After he graduated, he decided he wanted to join the military. After finishing with boot camp, the boy returned home to celebrate Thanksgiving with his family. He received orders that he needed to report to the East Coast to serve on board one of the ships stationed there. This would be the boy’s first Christmas away from his family.
Less than a year later, he met, fell in love with, and eventually married a beautiful woman. The boy would soon have a family of his own to celebrate Christmas with.
As time went on, the boy and his wife had three kids of their own. By this time the boy had finally realized that it doesn’t matter what you have, but who you have not only during Christmastime, but all year long. The boy, remembering his time when he was younger, began telling his kids about the year with the cardboard Christmas tree. He shared that story year after year not only his kids, but with his friends.
One year, after his dad passed away, he was asked to give a sermon on the Sunday before Christmas. He had already arranged for his mom to travel to the East Coast to spend Christmas with his family and friends. He thought that would be a perfect time to talk about the cardboard Christmas tree. For his sermon he decided to talk about being selfish like he was as a little boy during the holidays. He encouraged the congregation to be selfless like Christ was when he gave his life for us.
As I said this is a true story.
I hope this encourages you to be selfless during this Christmas season. Merry Christmas.
Nathan Denton
Ligonier
