To the editor:
Celebrate National Travel & Tourism Week and Visit Indiana Week (May 1-7) right here in Noble County! Noble County is a remarkable destination for all ages. Located in the heart of the Midwest, Indiana's natural paradise awaits you!
Noble County is home to 117 lakes recognized by the DNR, more than any other neighboring county, making it a prime location for boating, kayaking, biking, hiking, golf get-a-ways, birding, and many other outdoor activities!
May 1-7 we invite you to explore Noble County and be rejuvenated by nature. Hundreds of photos are captured here every year, so don't forget your camera! Need help planning your trip? Contact us at the Noble County Convention and Visitors Bureau!
Grace Caswell
Albion
