To the editor:
In the early days of the Trump presidency, I made the observation that so many fellow Americans were repeating the daily lies coming from the White House. I really didn't think that most really believed them. Meantime, Kelly Ann Conway had announced on CNN that Trump intended to use "Alternative Facts" to pursue his policies.
I along with most others did not see the big picture here or what was to come.
It was only recently as a result of the insurrection on the Capitol did I come to realize that in fact many, if not most, truly did believe the White House lies. These people are not bad people. They are our friends, family, fellow workers, neighbors and the like.
In anything besides politics, most would give you the shirt off their back if you needed it. So how did this happen?
With much soul searching and reflection I come to realize just how similar Trump's behavior is and was to that of an abuser in a relationship. One of the earliest things an abuser does is separate one from everyone that might help them see an alternative. That he sure did. Even before his election Trump was well underway vilifying the mainstream media by telling his followers they were "The Enemy Of The People." He convinced them by the millions to seek out only alternative media such as Fox, Newsmax, OANN, The Sinclair Network and other radical right wing groups that only fed the lies rather than ever give both sides.
The irony here is that he convinced them that the mainstream media was biased but no one seemed to stop and think that the very media he wanted them to listen to was all completely biased 100% of the time.
I've gotta say, the mainstream has made many mistakes over the years but no one could ever convince a reasonable person that wasn't drinking the kool-aid that they were biased all the time. There is zero truth to that.
The sad thing is some people are dead and our nation is stained because the abuser in chief, doing what he always does which is think about what was good for him and only him, fooled thousands of righteous intending fellow Americans to commit an act of insurrection against our Democracy because they drank that kool-aid and truly thought Trump had been cheated.
I have to say to all of you that were taken in by this abuser, I truly am sorry that this was able to happen to you all in the United States Of America. We clearly have a great deal of work to do to get as many of you back into the real world where kool-aid is just kool-aid.
David Williams
Garrett
