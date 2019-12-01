Hiss
A reader writes: “Hisses to the person who dumped tires and carpeting trash in a wetland area near the Elkhart River on County Road 450 just north of the bridge near Wawaka.”
High Fives
To DeKalb County teenager Jensen Snyder, whose performances of the national anthem at Indiana Pacers and Indiana Fever basketball games earned her an invitation to return to Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis to sing again two days ago.
To Karen Dennis and her family, of Fremont, who since 2016 have collected items and stockings to make gifts for children who are patients over the holidays at Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis. This year, they expect to deliver presents to more than 200 children.
