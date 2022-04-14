To the editor:
I think it is great that DeKalb County Airport is taking steps to expand the runway and increase the types of aircraft that it can accommodate. The entire area will come out ahead.
But we will lose a heavily used north south road in the process. So here is a solution that will be a win win win one.
The road could tunnel under the runway. I have flown through airports that have entire eight lane interstates go under a runway for a jumbo jet. So it would be possible to design a short tunnel for a two lane county road. Airport gets to grow and people don’t have to go around!
Then the third win. The dirt from the excavation could be hauled north a few miles and create an overpass across the railroad tracks on the south side of Auburn.
The natural topography of that site already has rises on either side. That makes it the logical place to have a non-grade crossing. Rathburn Tool would need to relocate its driveway and maybe the city utility building to the south would need to also. But that would be far less disruptive than making an overpass on South Wayne Street.
We all know it would be great to have a known road always open with the perpetual stopped and slow trains we deal with all the time.
Just the thoughts of a career pivoted engineer.
Kevin Kimpel
Butler
