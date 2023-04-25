To the Editor:
SLRWD customers, I recently received a pre-lien letter from the Superintendent Bryan Klein for a past due amount I knew nothing about from 2021. I called yesterday to inquire about this threatening letter and come to find out, it took from December 2021, until now to even be made aware there could be an issue with my billing. The gal on the phone who handles the billing said when they increased our rates back in 2021, they went from $88 to $93 per month and I never paid the difference the first initial month, which was only $4.44. I don't think this was the case, but couldn't really argue with her because I don't have any way to prove otherwise, since it's been from so long ago. When I told her there was no way I didn't pay what I owed, she said she even had a copy of the check I wrote for the $88 and some odd cents. Well, funny thing is, I've never written them a check because I've always used bill pay to pay monthly payments with them electronically through my bank. So, I know she certainly wasn't telling me the truth there.
So, since 2021, the $4.44 they said I never paid has multiplied to $20.44 which I was not informed about until I received this threatening letter in the mail this last weekend. And that's just how their system handles situations like this, I still don't honestly understand how she explained it. I asked her how they think they can threaten people as they do and she told me the letter only states that "a lien could be filed". Boy that sure makes me feel better. REMC or NIPSCO doesn't threaten to file a lien against people's homes when they have billing discrepancies or at least I've never heard of that happening before personally. This just shows the greediness of SLRWD. I mean haven't they gotten enough from us already with this recent 18% increase they deemed so necessary?
When will this harsh and extreme treatment end. How can a company threaten to put a lien on your home legally when there is a simple billing discrepancy that you are not even aware of for a year and a half? And how long will they be allowed to continue to dictate the terms and continue to increase our rates. I was paying $39.60 monthly back in 2020, and less than three years later we're paying over $110 per month, which amounts to just shy of a 200% rate increase.
Jeffery Sager
Angola
