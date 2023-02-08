To the Editor:
Before I was a band parent, I did not understand the amount of work that goes into a successful band program. I can’t really say “season”, as the work of the band students and the band boosters is year round.
Marching band practice for the next school year starts even before the current school year ends. Practices continue over the summer with day-long band camps and evening practices as well. The students practice in the heat of the summer, prepping for the competition season that starts in September. They also participate in many parades in the area over the summer months — learning different music for the parade and competition shows. Many students are also participating in other band programs during the school year. East Noble has a great selection of programs including Concert Band and Jazz Band which help students to enrich their skills. After marching season is over, some students jump right into winter programs. Although these practices have moved indoors, the students continue to practice 2-3 days per week over the winter months with competitions in Winter Guard and Winter Percussion starting in February. And don't forget the students who participate in Pep Band over the winter at basketball games!
While the students are busy prepping and perfecting their performances, there are many activities the Band Boosters and band director are coordinating. Fundraisers to help students pay for fees, performances to coordinate, meals to prepare for the students on competition days and events such as the recent Solo and Ensemble Competition at East Noble High School and the upcoming Craft and Vendor Fair. Parents put in hours organizing for events to help the band run smoothly.
Participating in band programs helps students in many ways. Not only are they learning musical skills, they are also learning discipline, dedication, teamwork, and time management.
Please consider supporting the East Noble Band programs through the boosters' fundraising efforts. One upcoming event mentioned earlier is the Craft and Vendor Fair. This event will feature local crafters and vendors at the East Noble Middle School on April 22, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The boosters will also be offering concessions — no need to stop shopping to grab lunch! You can find information about what vendors will be there on the East Noble Band Boosters Facebook event page.
We look forward to see you there supporting the efforts of the East Noble Band programs.
April Moore
Kendallville
