90 years ago
• Kendallville is to witness an unusual demonstration of driving an automobile blindfolded through the city traffic next Saturday afternoon. As the result of an arrangement which has been made by the News-Sun and a group of local merchants, “Speedy” Mack, known as one of the world’s greatest blindfold drivers, will give one of his exhibitions here during the afternoon, covering several hours. The plans for this unusual display of driving skill, the first of the kind ever seen in Kendallville, call for three and one-half hours of blindfold driving along the city and its environs, during which time personal stops and calls will be made at the store of each of the merchants cooperating with the plan. A Plymouth sedan will be used by Mr. Mack in his exhibition. As a climax to the performance, Mack will walk the ledge on the J.A. Cain & Co. garage building while still blindfolded. Twelve hundred extra copies of the News-Sun will be published and circulated the next day in addition to the regular circulation.
