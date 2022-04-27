To the editor:
I have known Detective Brady Thomas since I joined the Sheriff’s Department over a decade ago. At one time we were road shift partners who relied heavily on each other to go home safely to our family at the end of the night. I have gotten to know Brady both professionally and on a personal level throughout my years of service on the department. I have had a great career with the Sheriff’s Department previously serving as the chief deputy and was a direct supervisor of Brady. Brady is an exemplary employee who takes pride in his work and is devout to serving and placing others before himself.
I have found that he is the type of person to always do what is right even when no one is looking. I would often bounce ideas and scenarios past Brady and gather his input. I found I could always rely on him to have an open minded, non-biased, and well thought out response.
Brady would also step forward and take on additional work or tasks when asked to do so without hesitation. He was certainly a valued asset to the department while under my supervision.
Brady has always been a forward thinker and looking for ways to improve procedures and processes. Brady was instrumental in pioneering and developing the method to digitalize affidavits sent by all county police agencies to the prosecutor’s office, and he developed and authored the department newsletter under his own volition to keep employees up to date on current events within the department. Brady was also recruited to a committee to assist in reviewing department policy under the previous administration.
Brady has listened to fellow and past officers on how to improve the department and I believe he has a solid agenda to improve morale and retain officers. The Sheriff’s Department has for years been beleaguered by loss of personnel and this has placed a heavy burden on the road deputies and jail officers. They work countless hours and days to fill vacancies.
Many veteran officers have left the department for various reasons over the years since I had joined the department. Of these men and women, none of them have left dishonorably as indicated in a previous letter to the editor. They, myself included, left for a better opportunity. For someone who is supposed to be a leader and supervisor to say that any of these exemplary officers left because they couldn’t keep up with the standards of the Sheriff’s Department is completely false and insolent. I worked alongside these men and women and can guarantee that they were some of the best the Sheriff’s Department has ever seen. Their knowledge and experience cannot be replaced by a new recruit for several years if at all. Brady has great ideas to retain and hire new officers to serve our county and I believe these ideas will certainly work and make this county safer by having more deputies on the road and visible.
Brady has also listened to community members during his campaign and has gathered many ideas and valuable input. He is a great listener and gives thoughtful consideration to others' ideas both in the community and within the department. His plans for satellite offices in different areas of the county is a great idea to get officers into those areas for quicker responses and visibility. This should be an enormous benefit for the citizens of this county.
For these reasons and more, I support Brady Thomas for sheriff of DeKalb County and will be voting for him on May 3.
Nicholas Grate
Auburn
