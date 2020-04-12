To the editor:
A short comment on the letter, "Flu never shut down the entire world."
It is difficult for many to understand the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, simply because most individuals have never experienced a severe pandemic before. These types of sweeping epidemics were part of life 70 plus years ago. (I wrote an article last year for The News Sun explaining what it was like to live through these epidemics). Vaccines and pharmaceuticals eliminated most of these epidemics.
Because of the lack of experience, we look for reasons how such a pandemic could occur, and thus erroneous information occurs in an effort to explain the present situation. Such information is presented in the letter mentioned above. I would like to offer an explanation.
Using the data on influenza from the CDC presented in the letter: 34,200 deaths and 35.5 million illnesses results in a death rate of less than 0.1%. As of 4-9-20, the deaths from COVID-19 in the United States were 14,793 out of a total 431,387 illnesses, resulting in a death rate of 3.4%. In the world, there were 88,529 deaths in a total of 1,519,195 illnesses, resulting in a death rate of 5.8%.
If the death rate for COVID-19 was the same as influenza, the number of deaths in the United States would be 432, not 14,793! And the world?: 1,519 deaths instead of 88,529! If the death rate for influenza were the same as COVID-19, there would be at least 1,200,000 influenza deaths, instead of 34,200!
The reason officials "shut down" the world? First, it is the only way we have to fight this novel, new virus, and second, if officials hadn't shut down the world, chances are the virus would have, resulting in more severe results.
William Grant
LaGrange
