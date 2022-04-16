To the editor:
When selecting a candidate for sheriff, we the people, have a direct influence on the person that will guide the department’s strategy for community safety and enforcement of the federal, state, and local laws. It is for this reason, that I feel selecting a county sheriff is the most important position one elects at a local level. I believe for someone to be an effective sheriff, the most important trait is integrity, which means that the laws apply to all and everyone must be held accountable.
I have noticed accountability has been a major theme in the many letters from former and current employees. Based on nearly 30 years of directly and indirectly (project teams) managing people, it is quite evident that those former and current employees are upset that our current sheriff has the nerve to hold members of his own department accountable. It is called integrity, folks.
In reading through both candidates’ profiles, that were in The Star, there are a few items I would like to highlight. First, Mr. Thomas stated his top priority would be to hire more officers for the department. That is great news, however, Sheriff Dave Cserep laid out a specific plan on what those staffing needs would look like in the future and recognized that they are currently short staffed. However, Mr. Thomas is just going to hire more officers. Question, has Mr. Thomas held a supervisory position where he has actually hired and disciplined staff? If he has not, how will he discipline staff members, especially ones that are his friends and helped him get elected? I know how difficult it is to work professionally with friends and it takes a special type of person to hold friends accountable on the same plane as all other employees.
Another concern I had is that Mr. Thomas wants to have satellite offices in the county. Who is going to pay for that? What will that cost the taxpayers? Should we really be adding more cost to the budget with the economy in flux, as it is today? Will the county council and commissioners go for that?
With many economists predicting an economic downturn within the next year, does it make sense to elect a sheriff that does not have any prior management or supervisory experience? There is nothing saying Mr. Thomas won’t make a good sheriff someday, but I would like to see him have some success as a supervisor or manager before elevating him to a position of extreme importance.
Integrity and accountability are the reasons I will be casting my vote to re-elect Dave Cserep for DeKalb County sheriff in this year’s primary election.
Greg Lantz
Auburn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.