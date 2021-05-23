90 years ago
• Mr. and Mrs. Cal Johnson and Mr. and Mrs. Ed Thomas, of Kendallville, who attended the auto races at Fort Wayne yesterday, happened to be at the exact spot where driver William Jennings was thrown when his car went to pieces in the race. The Kendallville folks marveled at the presence of mind Jennings displayed, when although half unconscious, rolled over three times to get clear of the track.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.