Why did Kendallville update its tax abatement guidelines if the city isn’t going to follow them?
On Monday, the Kendallville Economic Development Advisory Committee forwarded a recommendation to grant Flint & Walling a 10-year tax break on $2.2 million in upgrades to its facilities in the city.
The project, however, falls far short of qualifying for that 10-year tax abatement, based on the city’s guidelines.
In December 2018, the city updated its rules for granting tax breaks to industries who are locating or expanding in the city. The changes were made at a time when unemployment was at record lows and companies were struggling to find workers.
The city de-emphasized job creation, instead putting more onus on investment and job wages.
In order to get a 10-year tax break, a company would need to invest at least $5 million and have an average wage for its laborers of $20 per hour.
In order to get a seven-year tax break, a company is supposed to invest at least $2.5 million and have wages over $17.50 per hour.
Flint & Walling plans to retain 231 workers with a total payroll of about $9.7 million — equating to about $20.12 in average wage — although it’s unclear whether that total is strictly workers or also includes administration salaries.
But the project as proposed doesn’t even hit the 50% mark of the recommended 10-year investment total and technically doesn’t even reach the floor for the seven-year tax break.
By no means do we suggest anything negative toward Flint & Walling, Kendallville’s oldest industry of more than 150 years and a dedicated and committed firm that’s served the city and its residents well for generations. It’s a great company and we’re happy to see them continue to grow and commit to Kendallville.
But the project simply doesn’t come close to hitting the marks the city says it should hit to get this proposed tax benefit.
Yes, the guidelines are just guidelines and Kendallville is free to deviate and make exceptions if it chooses.
But if the city gives the big tax break at just 44% of the recommended investment total to Flint & Walling, is it going to do that for the next company and the next and the next?
The point of having guidelines is to create an objective ladder for making these decisions, to not play favorites with companies, regardless of how long their plant has been in the city.
Flint & Walling is an excellent business. But their new project simply doesn’t check the boxes.
The Kendallville City Council gets to make the final call on what length of term to grant on any and all tax abatements.
Council members should follow the city’s guidelines and grant Flint & Walling a tax break appropriate to the size of its new project.
OUR VIEW is written on a rotating basis by Grace Housholder, Dave Kurtz, Michael Marturello and Steve Garbacz. We welcome readers’ comments.
