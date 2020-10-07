To the editor:
The Creek Chub state historical marker has been around over three years now. I have been asked several times about this project. I was chairman of the committee that worked on this. John Mohre, president of Garrett Historical, asked me to run the project and be chairman. It was a two-person committee, John Mohre and myself. He made a guideline we could not use any funds from government or the historical group's money.
The project was moving well and a few people offered to fund this 100%. Dr. Harold Smith stepped up one day and said he would like to have an auction at a meeting of collectors of old tackle he helps with at Pigeon Forge, Tenn. He felt to allow several to take part was a better outreach than for just someone to donate. He did the auction and raised the money. Dr. Smith has wrote a few books on the history of Creek Chub.
Dr. Smith was a local Garrett guy as a kid. The marker was backed by John Mohre, president, but was done without a dime of local tax money. Not a dime came from Garrett Historical. The cost was over $3,000 as the state does not give these markers away free.
I hope this will answer the question of where did the money come from. Garrett State bank held the money and sent a wire to the state when they asked for the funds. This money was not from the Garrett Historical. The people who claim Garrett Historical paid into the marker have bad information. The largest donation to the auction was a lure from Judy Schulthess Ruoff, as her grandfather was a founder of the company and she had this lure from his tackle box, and she gave this lure to Dr. Smith to sell. I recall Dr. Smith told me he had well over 100 people give a lure or buy a lure to help in this auction. Yes, I gave a couple things and I bought a couple things. The bulk of the money came from people outside Indiana. Best I recall Dr. Smith said people took part in this from 14 different states. John Mohre did not use one dime from Garrett Historical.
Hope this answers the question of how this was this paid for.
Ron Matthews
Project chairman
Garrett
