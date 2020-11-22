To the editor:
The American Cancer Society’s Great American Smokeout is about making a plan to quit. As anyone who has ever used tobacco will tell you, quitting isn’t easy.
But tobacco users are not alone in this battle — our community has the power to help Hoosiers quit and help protect our kids from tobacco products.
How do we do that? Well, increasing the price of tobacco is proven to help people who use tobacco quit for good and to prevent our young people from ever becoming addicted to tobacco products. Next year, our lawmakers will hopefully seriously consider increasing the state’s cigarette tax by $2 per pack or more. Join me in calling on our state’s leaders to support this lifesaving measure.
Smoking is the most preventable cause of disease and death in Indiana and nationwide. But we can help change that. By increasing the cigarette tax by $2 per pack, we can prevent an estimated 39,000 of young people from smoking, help over 65,000 adults quit and save 28,300 individuals from premature, smoking-related death — while generating significant tax revenue and health care savings for Indiana.
As we continue to face COVID-19, we must do everything in our power to keep our communities healthy and safe.
Christine Yoder
Shipshewana
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.