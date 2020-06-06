To the editor:
I am writing concerning the contemplation of city wide trash pickup by a specific company. I have concerns and questions.
I had a local company when I moved here two years ago (in town) and ended up changing to one out of town. I changed because of the service. First, I felt it was expensive for the service. The houses in town are close, and believe me I realize it's not an easy job. But most times the empty cans were tossed back, ending up tipped over, not placed back where they were picked up from (how hard is that), neighbor's can always at my garage and mixed up with neighbors.
That is a fact, because when I changed companies, I had to switch with my neighbors to get mine back!
I worry about the big local company and how they drive down the streets, many go pretty fast. I have seen them go by my house rather fast, and other streets as well.
I complained about my issue, and nothing improved, so I changed companies. I am very satisfied with the one I am now with. It's cheaper, and service so far has been good.
How are we going to be paying, in with regular water bill, separate, costs higher/lower and will service improve if the city goes with a local company?
I personally prefer to not have a mandatory company, I prefer to stay with who I already have.
Thank you.
Jackie Long
Kendallville
