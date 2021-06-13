25 years ago
• PGA Tour Pro Tom Lehman headlined the Youth of Christ of DeKalb and Steuben Counties 20th anniversary golf benefit at Greenhurst Country Club in Auburn. Lehman was the winner of the Colonial National Invitation tournament the previous year, with birdies on the last two holes. He conducted a clinic prior to the shotgun start of the golf outing.
