To the Editor:
The Noble House Ministries staff and board of directors would like to thank Anissa Mueller and John Wicker for their service to the ministry for the past three years.
Anissa and John both served on the board and helped to coordinate the growth that has taken place in this time. They played a huge role in advancing the Noble House various ways from their generosity, to their leadership and great care for the women and children we serve.
As they move on, we want them to know our gratitude and appreciation for all that they both have done. Thank you, Anissa and John! Blessings to you and your families!
Felicia Patrick
Executive Director
Noble House Ministries, Inc.
