We need an open
public dissussion
To the editor:
Since the FDA approved the Pfizer vaccine earlier in the week, the bandwagon for mandatory vaccination has reached a fever pitch. This paper has published cartoons depicting the hesitant as buffoons. Letters claiming that the unvaxxed are putting everyone else at risk. Oh, the humanity!
I argue that a careful reasoning of the facts support caution in accepting a vaccine for many. In today’s paper, Steuben County reported 64 COVID deaths from 4434 *reported* COVID cases. This is a mortality rate of 1.44%, for *reported* cases. The paper further reported that most of these deaths occurred in older people, with only four deaths in people 59 or younger. For a younger person in good health, COVID may be a serious illness, but not one that will kill you.
The Pfizer vaccine is not a traditional vaccine. Instead of using a weakened version of the virus, it tricks your body into creating the proteins that in turn will train your immune system into recognizing the threat. While this may sound good in theory, my understanding is that mRNA research has a disappointing track record in animal tests. What are the long-term effects of the Pfizer vaccine? We don’t yet know. It is still an experimental process.
Finally, the government, media and big tech have consistently silenced and shut out any and all public discussion that goes against the COVID Narrative. Therapeutic treatments for COVID? Can’t talk about it on Facebook. Origins of COVID? YouTube yanked that video. Health problems arising in the already-vaccinated? These are just “outliers,” the experts say.
The rational person has a choice to make. On one hand, there are the known risks of a serious disease. On the other hand, there are the unknown risks of an experimental drug being promoted in large part by dishonest people who don’t want an open discussion.
No one has any right or standing to force experimental medicine on another person. We executed Nazis for doing that.
Brian Thomas
Angola
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.