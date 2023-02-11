To the Editor:
The proposed restrictions on solar development in DeKalb County undercut the freedoms of residents and would strip away the private property rights of generational landowners, farmers, and working families.
DeKalb County farmers and landowners should have the right to decide what use is best for their land and their family. The government and a minority of voices — many of whom live far from these projects or even outside of DeKalb County entirely — should not be able to put arbitrary limits on solar development. This government overreach threatens the livelihood of generational farms and dramatically weakens our local economy.
Our government’s role is to protect our freedoms, public health, and safety — not to limit economic opportunities for residents.
Discussion around amendments to local zoning ordinances must take place within a fair and transparent process, involving community and stakeholder input. Abrupt, broad changes to land use regulations harms residents and strikes a blow against the freedoms we all hold dear as Americans.
We respectfully request that the DeKalb County Board of Commissioners leave the current solar ordinance in place and allow us and our neighbors to utilize our land as we best see fit.
Robert M. Glick
5019 C.R. 50 Auburn
