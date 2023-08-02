To the Editor:
We would like to commend the members of the Kendallville City Street Department. We returned home Sunday evening to find a large tree limb that had broken off during the weekend storms. This limb was completely blocking the sidewalk, and if we would have been able to drag it, it would have blocked traffic in the street.
We left a voice mail message on Monday morning which was promptly and pleasantly returned in five minutes. Within thirty minutes, we heard a chain saw and found the tree limb cut up and the wood piled by the curb. An hour later, the wood was being picked up and carted off with a smile and a wave from the workers.
We would like to thank the members of the Kendallville Street Department for their excellent and timely service all year long. We appreciate them for keeping our streets plowed, repaired, and clean. We are lucky citizens to have many great city employees in various departments! Thank you, again, for your great work!
Debra and David Hockley
Kendallville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.