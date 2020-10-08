To the editor:
People say the 2020 election is important for America. Well, all elections are important, especially elections at the local level. It’s the local races where our voices are heard the loudest. It’s those results that may impact our lives the most, at least where it counts — right here in our own backyards. These are the elections where we have the opportunity to know the candidates, see how they live their lives, and witness how they respond to the issues that are important to us.
Josh Newbauer is one of those candidates. Josh is running for School Board for DeKalb County. Many people talk a good game about making a difference, but few actually step up to the plate. I was excited when he announced he was running.
Josh is a man of integrity. He is a man of faith, a patriot and a strong family man. He genuinely cares about people and is a true peacemaker. I’ve known him to walk into the middle of difficult situations that others would have avoided; listen to all sides without bias or judgment; and work to resolve conflict, while preserving the dignity of the parties involved. He has a sound mind for business, looks for solutions, and is open to the ideas of others. I trust him to make recommendations and decisions that represent me and my family and the values we hold dear.
I encourage you to check out Josh. You will find him to be a man of his word and worthy of your vote. I know he has mine!
Cindy Hardisty
Corunna
