To the editor:
On Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, an American Red Cross Blood Drive was held at Trinity Church United Methodist, Kendallville. We are grateful to the church for its hospitality and to The News Sun and radio station WAWK for the publicity. We sincerely appreciate the monetary donation from The Bargain Shop to sponsor the cost of the drive.
The men who came early to set up and return after the drive to tear down were Ed Weber, Alan Maxson, John Riemke, Bill Mock, Bob Price and Skip Traster.
Those people who provided food or worked for the day were Sharon Parker, Curt Parker, Marietta Hite, Janet Sibert, Chris Davis, Sue Clifton, Mary Parker, Marty Pyle Carson, Marcella Bowman and Judy Butler.
We sincerely thank these people who took time from their daily schedules to donate a pint of blood: Alan Maxson, Ronald Henschen Steve Brittenham, Kathy Brittenham, Rick Borger, Patsy Bodenhafer, Mike Bodenhafer, Julie Cates, Ellen West. Wayne VanAuken, Suzanne Mountz, Judy Rollins, Alice Stiffner, Kathleen Wysong, David Beare, R.D. Wolheter, Anna Munk, Joy Krug, Larry LaFever, Mark Pankop, Ronald Stryjewski, Carl Root, Michael Rowe, Alma Conley, Barry Graden, Paula Graden, Ralph Helmkamp, Stacy Kline, Nancy Strater, Derek Thompson, Charles Thompson, Julie Nixon, Stephanie Mast, Tim Carteaux, Lora Carteaux, Dorothy Beechy, Melissa Green, Shirley Miller, Mark Star, Kelsie Duehmig and Emily Mortorff.
Families whose members receive the blood are so very thankful to those people who take time to donate.
Judy Butler
Publicity chairwoman
Kendallville
