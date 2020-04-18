To the editor:
This is in response to the gentleman who was ranting and raving about not receiving his tax refund.
On Monday, March 23, we went to our accountant to get our taxes prepared; we have a fairly complex return and it took about 1 1/2 hours to complete.
The very next day I received an email from the IRS saying they accepted our return and we would receive our money shortly. Having to go do some banking on Tuesday, March 31, I discovered our return had already been deposited into our account. This entire process had only taken one week; don’t know how anyone could complain about that. Next time do direct deposit.
As far as the stimulus money is concerned, I agree that the national debt continues to be an issue that we need to address, but take it up with the previous administration; he doubled the debt from 10 to 20 trillion dollars in eight years, more than all presidents in history combined.
Gery Meyer
Auburn
