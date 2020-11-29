To Cameron and Mary Moore of Auburn for mailing a patriotic commemorative pillow to a Noble County veteran and his father, who is deceased, who was also a veteran. The kindness will long be remembered.
To St. Joe native and Avon High School Principal Matt Shockley, who has been named 2020 High School Principal of the Year by the Indiana Association of High School Principals. Shockley, 49, also was named 2009 Principal of the Year while at Center Grove High School. He is the first principal to win the award twice.
To school nursing staffs, who are working overtime this school year in their efforts to keep students, teachers and school staff members safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
To Hoosiers who cast their election ballots at a rate of 65% of registered voters, an increase from both 2016 and 2012 when 58% of voters came out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.