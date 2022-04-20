To the editor:
Elections are always important and every race has ramifications but this one, this one is different. The future of a department and a large tax expenditure hinge on the results of this one. The sheriff of DeKalb County is up for election in November of 2022. Two people are running for sheriff in the Republican primary in May. Sheriff David Cserep, the incumbent, has had a long, albeit quiet, career and is well known throughout the county for being personable and a charismatic person. The challenger, Brady Thomas, who is currently a detective at the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, is a rather reserved person, quietly solving the county’s most heinous crimes. I worked at the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department for 19.5 year as a jail officer, deputy, detective and I retired in 2017 as chief deputy. I supervised both of these men during my time at the sheriff’s department. I know them both, and I know them well.
Often times in elections, we pick who we think fits the part based on appearance, personality, our interactions with them, and their resume. Sheriff Cserep has been in law enforcement and served in the armed forces a lot longer than Detective Thomas. The thing about a resume is, that it never tells the whole story. It only lists experiences and positions held. It never states if the person was effective in the position. It can’t tell you if the time in seat translated to possessing and utilizing actual qualities like leadership, vision, intelligence, decisiveness, fiscal responsibility, sound judgement, and accountability.
For this you have to rely on the people that know them best. Their colleagues. The current and former deputies that work or worked with these two men. The resounding thing I keep hearing from the deputies is that change has to happen. The current administration has a reputation for employing a policy of “do as I say, not as I did,” delivered with a heavy handed style, all the while destroying morale and making questionable decisions with our tax dollars.
It has been suggested, by the current administration, that many officers have left because they didn’t want to be held accountable. This simply is not true. They left for various reasons, from lack of stability to better opportunity, but not one of them left because they were held to too high of a standard and didn’t want to be held accountable.
I can assure you that is the complete opposite of how Brady Thomas would operate as sheriff of DeKalb County and who he is as a person. Brady is a collaborator that uses the best ideas of everyone around to get to a quality and responsible solution. Brady’s ego will not get in the way of good policy or decision making, yet he is strong enough to assert himself to make the right decision even if it's unpopular. Brady is thorough, caring, intelligent, fair, and lastly fiscally responsible. I trust Brady Thomas. I trust him with my children’s safety, I trust him at the helm of my former department and I trust him to be a good steward with my tax dollars. That’s why I will be voting for Brady Thomas to be the next sheriff of DeKalb County.
Adam D. Friedel
Auburn
