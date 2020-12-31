To the editor:
On behalf of myself, staff and residents here at Sunny Meadows Residential Home, thank you to the people of DeKalb County and the community for coming together to keep us up and running through the months of November and December. Thanks to everyone.
Don Pierson, staff, residents
Sunny Meadows Residential Home
Auburn
