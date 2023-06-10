90 years ago
• In the wet-dry election in Noble County, voters expressed themselves as being in favor of the repeal of the 18th amendment. The official vote as tabulated by the canvassing board at Albion being; for repeal, 4,073; against repeal, 3,225; majority for repeal, 848. In Kendallville, the vote for repeal was 1,117; against repeal, 655. The Campbell & Fetter Bank in Kendallville closed for the wet-dry election day in keeping with a proclamation issued by Gov. McNutt, declaring the day as a holiday.
