To the editor:
COVID-19 is out there; there is no way to totally contain it or stop it until there is herd immunity or a vaccine.
Unfortunately, no one can prevent every death whether COVID-19 contributed or something else. We cannot totally prevent the spread due to people being asymptomatic. But research is showing around 98% recover from COVID-19 without complications — webmd.com/lung/covid-recovery-overview
Those with low risk of having COVID-19 complications need to be out and about in the general community to keep their own immune systems strong. This is basic immunology. The long-term overall health of our county and nation depends on getting life back to normal as much as possible and soon. Only those who have underlying health conditions should be self-isolating. Our great community can come together and already has to serve those who do not wish to be in public.
So wash your hands. Don’t cough and sneeze on people. Stay home if you have a fever. Go the extra mile to take care of those who need to self-isolate due to underlying health conditions. Do their grocery shopping for them. Make sure they have what they need so they don’t have to be out in public unless they choose to. Let the healthy work and play and be attentive to their neighbors who are not so fortunate to do so. In the long run we will all be so much better for it.
Paula Thomas
Angola
