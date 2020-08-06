To the editor:
On Saturday, July 11, the Auburn Shifters Car Club held their 8th annual charity car show at the Outdoor Theater in Auburn. The club would like to thank the following for their great success!
Thank you to all club members who participated in helping to make the show run smoothly.
Thank you to all participants, all sponsors and all contributors (you know who you are).
Thank you to the Outdoor Theater Board for giving us the opportunity to have a show at their great facility.
Thank you to the Sheriff’s Canines for putting on a great show.
Thanks to Dave Kurtz from the KPC newspapers for his article and picture in the newspaper.
Every year the Auburn Shifters Car Club along with the Sheriff’s Department takes students from DeKalb County shopping for our once-a-year in December Shop with a Cop. Thanks to all for making this possible.
Thomas Muehlmeyer for the Auburn Shifters Car Club Board of Directors
