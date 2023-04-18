To the Editor:
People in politics will say a lot of things during campaign cycles with the sole goal of being elected. In grad school I was well trained to pay attention not to what is said but in what direction a persons feet actually move.
Four years ago Mike Ley’s campaign promised the people of Auburn downtown rest rooms, a parking garage, a youth advisory council, a citizens academy along with many other unfulfilled promises. After over 3 years in office we have none of these things. Now Mike Ley wants to spend at least half a million dollars on a bridge to where?
Under the mayor’s proposal, the bridge will cost the taxpayers at least half a million dollars. The mayor’s claim is we need a second access point to the outdoor theater (the existing fairgrounds bridge is THREE blocks south from the proposed bridge) during the months of Indiana weather that allow outdoor performances. We lived a few blocks from the proposed location of the second bridge for many years and I’m not sure I would have wanted to walk to the outdoor theater with our lawn chairs in hand instead of simply driving (given the ample parking space available there). I’m also not sure where one would park if they chose to cross Cedar Creek by the Elks instead of walking the few blocks to the fairgrounds.
The deficit of groupthink.
It is well known that groups composed of individuals who maintain similar beliefs and attitudes are at high risk of a phenomenon called groupthink or making decisions without critical thinking and evaluating alternatives. This type of homogenous thinking leads to stagnation at best and catastrophe at worst. Examples of groupthink can be found in historic events such as the Bay of Pigs Invasion of Cuba, the Space Shuttle Challenger Disaster and the 2008 financial crisis.
Thanks to our current city council, we have avoided foolish expenditures on bridges to nowhere. Some mayors prefer to have a city council that will rubber stamp anything they desire. If the candidates recruited by Mike Ley are elected, tax payers will fund whatever Ley desires.
Leading with fear and intimidation.
Leaders who are at high risk for creating groupthink tend to maintain an authoritarian or hierarchal leadership style in which he or she believes they have control over and see others as “subordinates.” This type of leadership style is based on old fashioned and fear based ideas of intimidation through power and control or reward and punishment. Authoritarian leaders discourage dissent or even openly punish group members who contribute different opinions from that of the leader, thus creating an inevitable breeding ground for groupthink.
This has been Ley’s leadership style over his entire term. This has been demonstrated on several occasions with the most recent display at the April 4th City Council meeting (available to view on the city’s website).
Actions speak louder than words.
Ley has had ample time to demonstrate who he is versus who he claimed to be during his first campaign. We have witnessed incredible amounts of aggression, hostile and authoritative behavior any time anyone seeks to hold him accountable, asks questions or seeks a compromise. It has and always will be “his way or the highway”.
My hope for Auburn is that voters will choose a new mayor, one that will lead with the ability and courage to actively seek out and listen to voices of individuals with differing opinions and experiences. A leader that facilitates and encourages new ideas and innovation. A mayor that leads by consensus. A mayor who understands that everyone has value and a place on the bus. A leader that understands success is the result of a team effort. A mayor that just wants the best for our city and doesn’t care who gets the credit.
Dr. Jenny Seiss, Psy. D., HSPP
Auburn
