25 years ago
• Members of Kendallville Cub Scout Pack 3105 were promoted to Boy Scouts during an Arrow of Light ceremony at Trinity Church United Methodist in Kendallville. The Scouts are Paul Seibert, Wayne Knight, Dustin Forker, Josh Cassidy, Austin Durbin, Zach Ruse, Darrin Taylor, Brandon Kelham, Mark Hockley, Joseph Parks and Eric Sparkman. Scout leaders are Scott Durbin, Bob Ruse, Kevin Kelham and Janice and Scott Parks.
