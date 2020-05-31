Election Day is Tuesday and we hope you’ll take the opportunity to vote, if you haven’t already.
Thousands of northeast Indiana residents requested mail-in ballots and hopefully have already sent those back to be counted.
But if your ballot is still sitting on your kitchen table, you’ll definitely want to get that in your mailbox right away to ensure it gets to the courthouse by noon Tuesday and gets counted.
For those of you who opted not to go the mail-in route, we encourage everyone else who hasn’t to get out and vote on Tuesday.
Primary elections generally have lower turnout to start.
Turnouts in the last four primaries with a presidential race on the ballot in 2004, 2008, 2012 and 2016 were 21%, 40%, 22% and 38%, respectively.
While presidential nominees were still in contention in 2008 (Obama/Clinton) and 2016 (Trump/Cruz and Clinton/Sanders), they weren’t in the other two cycles. This year, the race of Donald Trump vs. Joe Biden is essentially set, so our expectation would be for another year with statewide turnout in the low 20s.
Despite the top-line race being decided at this point, that doesn’t mean you should just skip voting on Tuesday, because there are other important contests on the ballot:
• Both Republican and Democratic tickets have contests for the 3rd District U.S. representative seat, which represents all of northeast Indiana in Congress.
• Republicans have to decide a State Senate District 13 contest, which covers all of Noble, LaGrange and Steuben counties as well as western DeKalb County.
• In Noble County, the county clerk and county coroner races are contested on the Republican side.
• In LaGrange County, two county commissioners and the county council at-large races are all contested on the Republican side.
• In Steuben County, the county council at-large race and a commissioner race are contested on the Republican side, while two Democrats are vying for coroner.
• And in DeKalb County, two commissioner seats, a county council at-large race and the county recorder job are also contested on the Republican ticket.
These local offices are generally more likely to have an impact on your day-to-day life than anyone in Washington D.C.
State senators make decisions on public education in Indiana, vote on the state budget and pass other laws that affect all Hoosiers. County council members set budgets for your local tax dollars and decide how to spend them, while commissioners do everything from hire new employees, sign contracts, pass ordinances, even change speed limits on your county road.
We wager they’d like to hear from more than just 1-in-5 people about whether they have the trust to run your local government.
If you need some info about who is on the ballot and what they stand for, visit kpcnews.com/election for stories about the candidates and races.
Make your opinion heard on Tuesday.
