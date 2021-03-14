90 years ago
• Coach John How is now grooming his Kendallville Comets for the big regional meet next Saturday afternoon at Auburn when they meet Auburn in the second game of the tourney. The Comets won the right to enter the regionals by defeating Columbia City 33 to 15 in the finals. The Comets came through the sectional here in fine style defeating LaOtto, Jefferson Center, Cromwell and Columbia City.
