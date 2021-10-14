We imagine it is no accident that October is National Pedestrian Safety Month. Halloween is in October and with Halloween-related activities comes the need for drivers to be extra careful and on the lookout for unexpected people — big and small — in the streets.
In Kendallville house-to-house trick-or-treating will be on Saturday, Oct. 30, from 5-7 p.m.
On Halloween night, Sunday, Oct. 31, trick-or-treat hours will be from 5-7 p.m. in Garrett.
For other DeKalb County communities, town wide trick-or-treating is as follows: Auburn, Oct. 29, 6-8 p.m.; Butler, Oct. 30, 5-7 p.m.; Spencerville, Oct. 30, 5-6:30 p.m.; St. Joe, Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.; Waterloo, Oct. 30, 5-7 p.m.
The Ligonier City Council approved moving trick-or-treating to Thursday, Oct. 28, for this year and made Thursdays the permanent day of choice for trick-or-treating when Halloween falls on a weekend. Trick-or-treating in Ligonier will be from 5-7 p.m.
Angola’s trick-or-treating is 5-7 p.m., following the Downtown Angola Coalition costume contest on the Public Square at 4 p.m.
October is the deadliest month for pedestrians, and the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute (ICJI) is urging drivers and pedestrians to watch out for one another.
So far this year, 96 pedestrians have been killed and 1,272 injured in traffic crashes in Indiana, according to data from ICJI. That’s eight more fatalities — a 9% increase — compared to this time last year.
More pedestrian fatalities are occurring in urban areas than rural, with Marion, Allen and Lake counties seeing the highest number of fatalities. Combined, these three counties alone accounted for half of the pedestrian fatalities in the state.
“Although safety is a two-way street, pedestrians and bicyclists are at an inherent disadvantage,” said Devon McDonald, ICJI executive director, in a press release from the ICJI. “Drivers need to do their part in preventing these injuries and fatalities by slowing down, being mindful of pedestrians and following the rules of the road.”
Motorists are encouraged to watch out for pedestrians at all times, but especially in inclement weather and late in the afternoon. Data from ICJI shows the highest number of collisions last year were between 3-6 p.m.
Drivers should slow down and be prepared to stop when turning or entering a crosswalk. They should yield to pedestrians, and never pass vehicles stopped at a crosswalk because people who are difficult to see may be crossing.
Obeying the speed limit, being extra cautious when backing up and never driving impaired all help to keep pedestrians safe.
The following safe walking tips are from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
• Be predictable. Follow the rules of the road and obey signs and signals.
• Walk on sidewalks whenever they are available.
• If there is no sidewalk, walk facing traffic and as far from traffic as possible.
• Keep alert at all times; don’t be distracted by electronic devices that take your eyes (and ears) off the road.
• Whenever possible, cross streets at crosswalks or intersections, where drivers expect pedestrians. Look for cars in all directions, including those turning left or right.
• If a crosswalk or intersection is not available, locate a well-lit area where you have the best view of traffic. Wait for a gap in traffic that allows enough time to cross safely; continue watching for traffic as you cross.
• Never assume a driver sees you. Make eye contact with drivers as they approach to make sure you are seen.
• Be visible at all times. Wear bright clothing during the day, and wear reflective materials or use a flashlight at night.
• Watch for cars entering or exiting driveways, or backing up in parking lots.
• Avoid alcohol and drugs when walking; they impair your abilities and your judgment.
More information can be found online at NHTSA.gov/pedestrians.
Adding greatly to health and quality of life are neighborhoods and business areas that welcome pedestrians with safe sidewalks, good lighting and careful drivers.
OUR VIEW is written on a rotating basis by Grace Housholder, Andy Barrand, Michael Marturello and Steve Garbacz. We welcome readers’ comments.
