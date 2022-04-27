To the editor:
I would like to start by saying I am not against any of the grants DeKalb County is getting for improvements within the county to improve this or update that.
I see that a new multi-million dollar complex for the highway department is in the works, but what does that do for the current status of some of the roads in the county? Does that help get County Road 35 between Waterloo and Auburn updated? Does that help all of the dirt (not gravel) roads in the county? There are a number of other roads that need to be repaired or updated in the county that have been neglected for way too long.
I know that we have asked for gravel to help with the mud on the dirt road we live on. Nope — no money. So, the point I am trying to make is that the last time I looked there are not any new roads that have been made in the county, the road miles are still the same within the county, but we need a new building complex at millions of dollars, and we don't have the money to upgrade — maintain what we have now.
Choking from the dust outside of Waterloo. Have a great day.
Tim Baker
Waterloo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.